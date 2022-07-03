Emergency services were called to the A690 near the Ramside Hall Hotel shortly before 5.30pm yesterday, Saturday, July 2.
One person was flown to the RVI in Newcastle by the air ambulance and a second patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital by road.
The carriageway was closed in both directions between Ramside Hall and West Rainton for several hours.
Most Popular
-
1
See dramatic pictures of North East Air Ambulance landing at Roker Beach, in Sunderland
-
2
Two taken to hospital after collision closes A690 near Ramside Hall Hotel
-
3
Troubled woman caused £30,000 damage by setting fire to her Gentoo home in Sunderland
-
4
Bereaved mum hopes inquest will answer questions over daughter’s death
-
5
Careless driving, no insurance and fare-dodging – the latest Sunderland court cases
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of the A690 Pittington Road at 17.22.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews, one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.
"One patient was taken by road to Sunderland Royal Hospital and a second patient was flown to the RVI."