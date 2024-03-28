Two Sunderland libraries given extra £230,000 in Government funding

Washington Library

Sunderland libraries have been given a boost after receiving £230,000 of funding from the Government’s Libraries Improvement Fund.

The money will super charge the redevelopment of Washington and Houghton libraries, which are both undergoing major refurbishments.

The funding will enable new spaces for children and teenagers, an improved new digital offer, new computers with additional creative programmes, specialist gaming computers, upgraded furniture and maker spaces available for community use.

Both libraries are scheduled to reopen in early summer.

Peter McIntyre, executive director of city development at Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re delighted to have secured this vital funding which will make a huge difference to the experience of residents in Sunderland.

“Libraries are hugely important assets in our community, it’s not just about books, they provide a space for people of all ages to be inspired and find something they love.”

The work at Washington and Houghton libraries includes full refurbishments, as well as maintenance work.

Houghton Library is to get an upgrade.

Sunderland’s library offer will be further enhanced next year when the £35million Culture House opens on the edge of Riverside Sunderland, which will include a city centre library.

“The changes being made at Washington and Houghton libraries will transform the experience of those using the spaces and this money will allow us to go even further,” said Peter.

“They will be converted into modern, smart hubs with digital technology at the heart of the offer for residents. We can’t wait to welcome our users back.”

The £20.5million Libraries Improvement Fund was created to transform public library services in England by helping venues upgrade their buildings and improve their digital infrastructure so they are better placed to respond to the changing ways people are using them.