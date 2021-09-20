Two people taken to hospital following two vehicle road traffic collision in Seaburn
Emergency services were called to a report of a two vehicle collision in Seaburn this afternoon, Monday, September 20.
Police were called at 3.30pm this afternoon, Monday, September 20 to a report of a two vehicle collision on Whitburn Bents Avenue.
The North East Ambulance Service confirmed that two people were treated at the scene and two patients were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3.30pm today (Monday) we received a report of a report of a two vehicle collision on Whitburn Bents Avenue.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene and enquires into the collision are ongoing.”
The NEAS added: "We were called at 15:31 to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Whitburn Bents Road in Sunderland.
"We sent a rapid response paramedic and two ambulances. We treated two people on scene and conveyed two patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital."