Two people arrested as man, 36, dies after being hit by car

Two people have been arrested after a man died when he was hit by a car in the early hours of this morning.

The vehicle was travelling from Bournmoor towards Fence Houses on the A1052 at 2.15am when the collision occurred at the junction with Woodstone Village.

The 36-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to University Hospital of North Durham, but Durham Police say he sadly died from his injuries several hours later.

Two people – a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman – have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

A silver Audi A3 made off from the scene, and officers are urging anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or witnessed the collision, to come forward.

Any witnesses are being urged to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 39 of December 23.