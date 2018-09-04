Two men and a dog rescued from boat stranded off Sunderland coast

Have your say

Sunderland RNLI crew was called to rescue two men and a dog when their boat became stranded last night.

The lifeboat, Atlantic 85, was launched at 9.11pm to assist the 10 metre yacht.

Sunderland RNLI rescue two men and a dog after boat becomes stranded. Footage from RNLI

The vessel had suffered mechanical failure a mile south east of Sunderland Harbour.

A spokesman for the Sunderland RNLI, said: "The yachts main engine had lost all propulsion and it's small auxillary engine was unable to cope due to the one metre swell.

"The volunteer crew took the yacht and its crew, two men and a dog, in tow before returning it safely to Sunderland Marina."

Coastguard officers were waiting at the marina for the yacht.