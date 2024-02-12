Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two horses were killed and dozens more involved in road incidents across the North East in 2023, new figures have revealed.

Equine charity The British Horse Society (BHS) has reported the two animals were killed on the roads in County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were a total of 28 horse-related incidents in the county, with 22 in Northumberland and 14 in Tyne and Wear.

The charity said the figures, which it collates each year, are a 'stark reminder' that road incidents involving equestrians continue to persist across the UK.

This is despite the changes implemented in the Highway Code in 2022, which set out 'clear guidance' for passing equestrians safely, the charity said.

Alan Hiscox, director of safety at The British Horse Society, said: “Looking at the 2023 statistics, it is clear that a significant number of drivers are still unaware of the advice in the Highway Code and the importance of driving carefully when passing and approaching horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A horse’s instinctive response to danger is to react and move very quickly. Understandably, a driver passing at an inappropriate speed can be intimidating for the horse and be cause for alarm.

"That is why it is so important for drivers to consider the true power of horses, and to pass horses slowly and with plenty of room, following the advice in the Highway Code.”

Overall, 3,383 incidents were recorded with the BHS across the UK in 2023, with 85% of those occurring because a vehicle passed by too closely or too quickly, the charity said.

As part of its Dead Slow road safety campaign, the BHS says it 'continues to inform and involve road users on how to pass horses safely as well as how impactful passing horses too quickly and closely can be'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The equine charity are urging drivers to pass horses at no more than 10mph and to leave at least two metres distance.

Mr Hiscox added: “Far too many lives have been lost over the last 10 years and we are working hard to drastically reduce the number of incidents that take place across the UK. While we recognise and thank all drivers who continue to follow the Highway Code guidance, there is still much work to do, ensuring horses and equestrians are safer when out on the roads.

"Unfortunately, it isn’t always possible for equestrians to stay off the roads due to the shrinking bridleway network.

"That is why it’s so important that we all play our part to make sure everyone remains safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BHS is also offering clear advice for equestrians to follow when out on the roads with their horse, including wearing hi-vis and reflective equipment as well as using the appropriate hand signals to make other road users aware of their intentions to manoeuvre.

Alongside this, the equine charity is urging equestrians, and the wider public, to log any equine related safety incidents using the Horse i app. The more incidents that are recorded, the more the BHS can do to protect the rights of equestrians on Britain’s roads.