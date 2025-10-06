Google

Two near strangers who pinched a car after its owner left its engine running when he nipped into a Sunderland shop have been jailed.

Jordan Rafter, 33, is starting six weeks behind bars and James Robson, 26, four weeks for their spur of the moment joy ride on Saturday, October 4. The homeless pair, introduced soon before by a mutual friend, were walking together in the city’s Hylton Road when they struck, a court heard.

Rafter drove the car about six miles to the home of a relative of Robson’s in Hetton-le-Hole – and dumped it, with neither intending to use it to commit crime. But their bizarre antics have seen the repeat offenders jailed after they were identified as the culprits and arrested.

Both pleaded guilty to a joint charge of theft of a motor vehicle and Rafter also admitted driving without a licence and driving without insurance. Prosecutor Paul Anderson said Robson had been released from a prison term days before he committed his offence.

Mr Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “It’s a very opportunistic offence. It seems that what has happened is that a gentleman has parked his car at the side of the road.

“He’s nipped into a shop and left the engine running, and these gents have jumped in. Mr Rafter is the driver, and he has no licence. Mr Robson accepts that he was the passenger.”

Duncan Emmerson, defending both men, said: “The account given by the defendants is the same. They are not well known to each other and met through a mutual acquaintance. Both are without accommodation.

“Mr Robson tells me that he had been put in touch with Mr Rafter by someone in the Hylton Road area and they were going to view property. They have been in Hylton Road and it’s the last place you would leave a vehicle with its keys in and engine running, but that is what this gentleman has done.

“They drove to Hetton where Mr Robson is from to see a family member. There’s no suggestion that the car has been used for anything else. It seems simply that they’ve been looking for a way to get from Hylton Road to Hetton.

“It appears that the two of them have got this very silly idea to get in and drive over.” The court heard Robson was jailed for 15 months for an offence at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, January 6, and released on Tuesday, September 2.

He was recalled to prison seven days later and released again on Thursday, October 2, and is on licence until Wednesday, November 12. Rafter was last jailed in December and released the following month.

Jailing Robson, District Judge Zoe Passfield told him he had committed the car crime three days after his release from prison. She told Rafter, who she also banned from driving for 12 months, that he had a “dreadful record” of non-compliance with court orders.

Both men must pay a £154 victim surcharge.