Two fishermen rescued by the RNLI and coastguard after being cut off by the tide
Two fishermen were rescued in the early hours of the morning after being cut off by the tide at Whitburn.
At around 1.20am on Sunday, September 15, the D Class inshore lifeboat was sent to rescue two fishermen after they had been cut off by the tide.
Three RNLI volunteers from Sunderland Lifeboat Station launched on-board the D Class lifeboat after receiving a report that they were stranded on rocks located beneath the nature reserve.
At the scene, the fishermen were transferred onto the lifeboat and taken back to shore near Whitburn Steel where the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team took over.
A spokesperson for RNLI, Sunderland Lifeboat Station, said: “Thankfully the fishermen involved were well equipped making in easy for our volunteers to locate them.
“Time was of the essence as the rocks they were standing on would have been totally submerged within the next hour with high water not being for another 3 hours.”