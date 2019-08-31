Two allotments 'burnt out' after crews called to early-hours fire in Seaham
Five firefighters were called to reports of an allotment fire in Seaham in the early hours of Saturday, August 31.
By Debra Fox
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 13:18
One pump attended the blaze, on two allotments at The Avenue, from Seaham Fire Station’s retained crew.
The call came in to the station at 5.30am, with firefighters remaining on scene for between two and three hours.
A spokesman for the station told the Echo that the two allotments were left “burnt out” by the fire.