Two Albanian men appear in court accused of running South Tyneside cannabis farm

Two Albanian men have appeared in court accused of running a cannabis farm in South Tyneside.

Endri Rexha, 22, and Remzi Ferati, 20, are alleged to have been found at an address in Eden Walk, Jarrow, on Wednesday, July 9. South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard police attended out of concern of a fire risk and discovered 60 cannabis plants inside.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said Mr Rexha was located at the property and Mr Ferati was later detained nearby. He told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “When the property was searched, a number of healthy cannabis plants were found to be growing.”

Mr Stirland said the case against the men was too serious to be heard at the magistrates’ court and should go to a crown court. He confirmed the defendants were from Albania. Neither defendant, who appeared via video link from HMP Durham, entered a plea to a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

David Forrester, representing both men, did not apply for bail for either. District Judge Zoe Passfield told the defendants the allegation against them was so serious it had to be heard at a crown court.

She remanded them into custody ahead of their case going to Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, August 12.