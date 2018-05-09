TV's Vera spotted in Sunderland as stars film new series

We would recognise that mac anywhere.

DCI Vera Stanhope has paid our region another visit as work gets underway on filming the beloved show's latest series.

Brenda Blethyn in action.

Actress Brenda Blethyn was spotted with camera crews in Sunderland today, filming scenes in the city's Howick Park area.

The show, which launched in 2011 and is based on the novels of crime writer Ann Cleeves, is shot in various locations - but the cast and crew have been spotted in a number of North East places over the years including Whitley Bay, Craster, Newcastle and Seahouses.

Crews were spotted in Redcar earlier this week, with Blethyn donning DCI Stanhope's famous hat and coat - whatever the weather!

The crew in Sunderland.

Series 8 of the show, which had four episodes, was broadcast earlier this year. The ninth series is expected to hit screens in 2019.