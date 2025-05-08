TUI launches new flights from the North East to Morocco

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TUI has launched a new route to Morocco.

TUI has announced the launch of its inaugural flight from Newcastle International Airport to Agadir, in Morocco.

The new route from the North East took off this week to offer holidaymakers the chance to have access to Morocco’s stunning Atlantic coastline.

The airline has confirmed that the twice-weekly service will run throughout the summer season to allow travellers to experience Agadir’s sunshine, beaches and rich cultural heritage without having to travel from other UK airports.

Chris Logan, Commercial Director at TUI UK, has expressed his delight at being able to expand the airline’s destinations from the North East.

He said: "We're thrilled to add Agadir to our growing portfolio of destinations available from Newcastle Airport.

From left: TUI staff Gemma Higgins, Brian Autencio, Anna Clarke, Olivia Lynn after touching down in Morocco on the inaugural flight from Newcastle International Airport. | Other 3rd Party

“Morocco offers a perfect blend of exotic culture, beautiful beaches, and year-round sunshine, all now just a direct flight away for our customers in the North East.

“This new route demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with more choice for their dream holidays.”

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport, has highlighted that the new route gives North East holidaymakers even more choice.

He added: “It is great to see TUI commence their new twice-weekly flights to Agadir, a popular sunshine destination with fantastic beaches and all of the wonderful culture that Morocco has to offer.

“This exciting new route is yet another addition to TUI's great portfolio of destinations from Newcastle Airport, offering even more choice for the North East travelling public.”

Bookings for the new Newcastle to Agadir route are available now through the TUI website, app and travel stores.

For more information, visit: https://www.tui.co.uk/.

