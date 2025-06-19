Tripadvisor reveals the best North East beaches as temperatures approach 30°C

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:09 BST

The beach is the perfect place to go during a heat wave.

With Met Office forecasters predicting that temperatures will sit around 30°C on Friday and Saturday (June 20 and 21), the North East’s beaches are bound to be popular with members of the public.

Thankfully here in the North East, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the amount of beaches that we have on our doorstep.

From the picturesque Northumberland coast to beaches closer to home such as Roker, Seaburn and Sandhaven, everyone has their favourite seaside destination.

With the mini heatwave looming, we’ve put together a list of the region’s best beaches based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Take a look at the North East’s best beaches.

These are the best beaches in the North East, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

1. North East's best beaches

These are the best beaches in the North East, according to Tripadvisor reviews. | National World

St Aidan's Beach has a 4.9/5 rating from 531 reviews.

2. St Aidan's Beach, Northumberland

St Aidan's Beach has a 4.9/5 rating from 531 reviews. | Google Maps

Embleton Bay has a 4.9/5 rating from 326 reviews.

3. Embleton Bay, Northumberland

Embleton Bay has a 4.9/5 rating from 326 reviews. | Google Maps

Warkworth Beach has a 4.8/5 rating from 454 reviews.

4. Warkworth Beach, Northumberland

Warkworth Beach has a 4.8/5 rating from 454 reviews. | Google Maps

