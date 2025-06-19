Tripadvisor reveals the best North East beaches as temperatures approach 30°C

With Met Office forecasters predicting that temperatures will sit around 30°C on Friday and Saturday (June 20 and 21), the North East’s beaches are bound to be popular with members of the public.

Thankfully here in the North East, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to the amount of beaches that we have on our doorstep.

From the picturesque Northumberland coast to beaches closer to home such as Roker, Seaburn and Sandhaven, everyone has their favourite seaside destination.

With the mini heatwave looming, we’ve put together a list of the region’s best beaches based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Take a look at the North East’s best beaches.

St Aidan's Beach, Northumberland St Aidan's Beach has a 4.9/5 rating from 531 reviews.

Embleton Bay, Northumberland Embleton Bay has a 4.9/5 rating from 326 reviews.

3 . Embleton Bay, Northumberland Embleton Bay has a 4.9/5 rating from 326 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales