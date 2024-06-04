Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘The lads loved him’

Cliff Quenet, left, seen here with Tony Jeffries, right, was a legendary trainer at Sunderland Amateur Boxing Club (ABC).

Tributes have been paid to much-loved Sunderland boxing trainer Cliff Quenet, who has passed away at the age of 84.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliff, who lived in Springwell, boxed as an amateur in his youth but will be remembered more as a highly respected trainer to countless youngsters at the ABC boxing club when it was based at Barnes School - as well as being a great family man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had been poorly since suffering a stroke in December 2023 and died on Tuesday, May 28.

He loved what he did at ABC and was with the club, on a completely voluntarily and unpaid basis, for over 50 years. He only stopped following a heart bypass seven years ago, but still took a keen interest.

He looked after his young charges inside and outside the ring, taking them to various venues for bouts. The club is now based at its new home on Hylton Road.

Cliff worked with friends and colleagues at the club, who are also well-known on the Wearside boxing scene: head coach Joe Purvis, Owen McGhin and John "Pasty" Brown who co-founded the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his working life he was a fitter and turner at Caterpillar. For 15 years this was alongside Owen, who is now chairman of ABC, where Cliff taught boxing skills to countless young fighters, some of whom became very accomplished.

Owen said: "He was really a top man. He looked after all the kids and he looked after the gym, too helping with refurbishing and repairing equipment.

"He went all over the country. He would take our boxers down to Repton Boxing Club in the east end of London, the top club in the country. He did that nearly every year.

"The lads loved him. They really liked him. He was bit of a character, an intelligent man and well liked at work too. Cliffy will be a big miss."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliff Quenet, left, was a legendary trainer at Sunderland Amateur Boxing Club (ABC).

Cliff leaves behind his daughters Alison and Gill, three grandchildren and his great-grandson Archie. Cliff's wife Vera passed away in 2016. Their son Stephen died in 2013.