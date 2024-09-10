Tributes to fundraiser, 29, who died after falling ill during Great North Run

The organisers of the Great North Run have said they are “deeply saddened” after the death of a 29-year-old competitor in Sunday’s race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great North Run undated handout photo of Sam Wealleans, 29, who died after falling ill while competing in Sunday's Great North Run. Issue date: Tuesday September 10, 2024. | GNR

Sam Wealleans, of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland, died after he fell ill during the half marathon.

He was raising money on behalf of Mind, the mental health charity, in memory of his sister Carly and a close family friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An online fundraiser had reached £9,300 by Tuesday afternoon, far out-stripping his target of £350.

A spokesperson for the Great Run Company said: “All at the Great Run Company are deeply saddened by Sam’s passing.

“We are continuing to support Sam’s close family during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts and sympathies are with all those who loved and knew him.”

The event, from Newcastle to South Shields, attracted 60,000 runners, the most in its history.