Tributes pour in after Friends star Matthew Perry dies aged 54

PA file photo dated 14/01/16 of actor Matthew Perry during filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London.

Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in the comedy TV series Friends, has died. He was 54.

The Emmy-nominated actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ.

In a statement Warner Bros, which made Friends, said: “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family.

“The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many.

“This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Los Angeles Police Department officer Drake Madison told The Associated Press officers had gone to his home “for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.”

Perry’s 10 seasons on Friends made him one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

As Chandler, he played a sarcastic yet insecure and neurotic roommate of Joey, played by LeBlanc before the character married Cox’s Monica.

The series was one of television’s biggest hits and has taken on a new life — and found surprising popularity with younger fans — in recent years on streaming services.

The series ran from 1994 until 2004.

A reunion special in 2021, hosted by James Corden, was produced by Fulwell 73, the creators of Sunderland 'Til I Die.

It fed into huge interest in seeing the cast together again, although the HBO Max reunion was the actors discussing the show and not a continuation of their characters’ storylines.

Perry received one Emmy nomination for his Friends role and two more for appearances as an associate White House counsel on The West Wing.

Perry also had several notable film roles, starring opposite Salma Hayek in the rom-com Fools Rush In and opposite Bruce Willis in the crime comedy The Whole Nine Yards.

Friends co-stars Maggie Wheeler and Morgan Fairchild have remembered Matthew Perry for the joy he “brought to so many” following his “shock” death age 54.

Wheeler, who played Perry’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein during the early series of the TV show and often appeared to perform her catchphrase “Oh! My! God!”, paid tribute to Perry on Instagram.

“What a loss,” Wheeler captioned a picture of the pair.

“The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on.

“I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Meanwhile Fairchild, who played Perry’s on-screen mother and erotic novel writer Nora Bing, said on Twitter: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry.”

The 73-year-old US actress added: “The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.

“I’m sending love and condolences to his friends and family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest.”

Perry, who was nominated for an Emmy for his role in Friends, starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox – who played Perry’s on-screen wife Monica Geller.

US actress Mira Sorvino, who starred alongside Perry in 1994 film Parallel Lives, said on Twitter: “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!!

“May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

While Legally Blonde star Selma Blair described Perry as her “oldest boy friend”.

Sharing a picture of the pair, she said: “All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day.

“I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also paid tribute to Perry after attending the same school.

“Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening.

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them.

“Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”