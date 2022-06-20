According to the force, officers were alerted early on Saturday (June 18) morning and has now revealed one person was found dead following the incident near Marsden, South Shields.
Following this, the Coroner’s Office for Gateshead and South Tyneside has now confirmed his identity as 29-year-old Peter James Whale.
Flowers, along with message of sympathy, were being left by a stretch of coastal footpath today.
A force spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5.40am on Saturday (June 18) police received a report a vehicle had gone into the sea, near Souter Lighthouse.
“Officers and emergency services attended the scene and sadly the body of a 29-year-old man was recovered from the vehicle.
“The man’s next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.
“There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”