Tributes left after tragic death of 49-year-old granddad

A family has said a granddad was “the best you could ever hope for” after his tragic death close to a busy road.

Alan Stubbings was found on the A194 Leam Lane in Jarrow, with more than a dozen tributes and other items left in his name on the pedestrian bridge a short distance away from his home in Durham Grove.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise funds to cover the cost of his funeral.

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to help raise funds to cover the funeral costs, with a starting target of £1,500 set up as his relatives have struggled to find a funeral director who will help without fees being paid up front.

Alan, 49, worked as a folk lift truck driver at auto parts logistics company Vantec in Washington for several years.

He was a dad-of-four and grandfather-of-four and was married.

Alan had a passion for car mechanics, with a 40-vehicle cavalcade held in his honour touring Leam Lane last Sunday as friends of his family from across the North East turned out to pay their respects.

A relative, speaking on behalf of the family, said: “He was loving and kind and he was the best you could ever hope for.

“He never had arguments with anyone.

“We will miss him a great deal.”

They added their thanks to a man who found Alan and did everything he could to try and save him.

The tributes to Alan Stubbings have been left under the pedestrian bridge over the A194 Leam Lane.

Messages left in tribute to him include one which says: “Sleep tight Granddad” while another reads “Gone too soon.”

South Tyneside Coroner’s Office has opened an investigation into Alan’s death, with no inquest opened as of yet.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At around 10.48pm on Monday, April 9, police received reports that a body had been found on Leam Lane, Jarrow.

“A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and there is not believed to be any third party involvement.

“A report is now being prepared for the coroner.”

Donations to the funeral fund can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alan-stubbings.