Travel warning to Sunderland and Hartlepool rail passengers

Rail passengers planning to head south after the festive break are warned not to board trains unless they have booked seats in advance.

Grand Central says its services from Sunderland and Hartlepool stations to York and London on December 27 "are expected to be very busy" following the bank holiday period.

Also read: This is how many passengers used Sunderland railway station in the last year

The company tweeted: "Passengers who intending to travel on Thursday, December 27, with a seat reservation - do not travel."

Also read: This is how many passengers used Hartlepool railway station in the last year

While Grand Central's usual five daily services south are all due to run, the 8.06am north from London Kings Cross to Hartlepool and Sunderland will not operate.

Further details are available here.