Which one would you choose? 8 places you want to see the Metro extended to

Passengers are full of suggestions for the future of the Tyne & Wear Metro after hints that the service could be extended.

At a meeting of the North East Combined Authority (NECA) this week, Tobyn Hughes, managing director at Nexus, confirmed that a possible extension of the Metro line further down the coast is "on the agenda" for the future. Work on a new fleet of trains was a priority, he added, but a Metro expansion "is on the agenda of pretty much everyone in the area". Where would you like to see the service go? Vote in our poll below.

At the NECA meeting on Wednesday, panel chairman and former East Durham councillor David Taylor-Gooby asked: "We were always talking about extending the Metro line, to Seaham [for example], are these issue on the agenda or not?”

Mr Hughes said: “Yes, they’re on the agenda, although they’re a matter for the combined authority, which will need to review its transport strategy, but there’s no reason to think that they wouldn’t.

“In July, the combined authority approved a strategy setting out how we would extend the Metro system, in isolation and alongside the local rail network and a series of pieces of work are being undertaken now.

"It looks some way off, but it’s not off the radar."

There is a 'possibility' of the service extending into Seaham.

Here are some of your suggestions and comments from social media:

Wilf Newall: "Needs to come to Doxford Park, Washington & Houghton le Spring first as it’s called the Tyne Wear Metrocentre, but agree next stop Durham (but council taxes come from Tyne & Wear)."

Michael Cutter: "What a fantastic idea."

Steven Graham: "Hope so would be great."

Ray Knight: "Why not, plenty round the Newcastle area."

Neil Chapman: "Absolutely pointless as a train already goes there ... extend from South Hylton to Penshaw and Fence Houses to Durham.

"Cut over Vic Bridge to Washington and Heworth and we'd have a Metro that would be used."

Steven Spoors: "Seaham would be pretty, in relative terms, cheap to do as the line already exists. The priority though is Penshaw - Washington as they would naturally fit into the 'loop'."

Mike Littisore: "Tyne and Wear Metro extended to County Durham, if it happens will it cost them as much as it did us?"

Chris Redfern: "Always a good idea to extend public transport links."

John Gray: "Team Valley wouldn’t be a miss either."

Tim Ward: "Would be great shouldn't cost too much as train lines are already in place. The once-an-hour train is always full and a Metro would be of great benefit to people who need to travel to the many places that the train doesn't stop at."

Margy James: "Why Seaham when they won’t do Washington never mind there or are we getting left out again take our money and give nowt back it’s shocking."

Jim Tansey: "Needs to be extended west over north Sunderland first, from by the SOL. More potential users."

Chris E Neale: "Need to connect to Doxford Park and then onto Houghton ... connect to to where people work."

Dave Calvert: "There is already a train from Sunderland to Seaham if you so wish to travel that way. If they are extending then Durham and Washington should be more of a priority I'd say."

Steve Brennan: "It should have gone to Ryhope then up to Doxford in the first place. But it was designed to take people out of Sunderland into Newcastle, not to help the people of Sunderland."