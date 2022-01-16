Where YOU want to see trains stop as part of Sunderland and South Tyneside Metro extension
With further expansion and investment in the Tyne and Wear Metro service under discussion, passengers have had their say on where the network should be extended to.
The North East Joint Transport Committee will, in the coming days, discuss the development of an outline business case for a South of Tyne and Wearside Loop scheme which, if approved, could help bring the transport network to Washington, as well as creating a new link between the town and South Tyneside.
Creation of such a loop would see the disused Leamside Line reopen; a move which would not only assist in an extension of the Metro network but in creating more rail links between Sunderland and other parts of the country.
If approved by the committee at a meeting on Tuesday, January 18, the business case will then be drawn up with funding from both the North East Local Enterprise Partnership and Transport North East.
Ahead of the meeting, current and prospective Metro passengers have voiced their views on where they would like to see trains stop if an extension of the transport service comes to fruition.
There was a lot of support for Metro trains to run to Washington, extending the service to the south of the River Wear and creating a transport link with Doxford Park.
In South Tyneside, people called for a direct service between Sunderland and South Shields, as well as extensions further into the town.
Here are some of your suggestions from our social media pages:
Sarah Edwards: “It would be nice if it could go to Hendon, Grangetown, Ryhope, Silksworth and Doxford Park. The south of the river always gets forgotten in terms of development opportunities.”
Leigh Ellen: “An extended Metro service covering Durham, Sunderland, Washington, Teesside, Stockton would make a huge difference.”
Helen Ingram: “Penshaw or Lambton Estate, the old train line is still there.”
Suzanne Tibbo: “I think if it connected up to Washington and Nissan then at least it would be a short journey to Town End Farm/Castletown/Hylton Castle from near the factory.”
Linda Bailouni: “Washington needs the Metro line, direct link to Newcastle and Sunderland and South Shields!”
Michelle Ann Johnson: “[South Shields] seafront is a great place to have a station, then onto Seaburn and Roker.”
Jacqueline Boddy: “Directly from South Shields to Sunderland especially, now all hospital main services are there.”
Alan Dixon: “Reopen the Sunderland to South Shields link line at Boldon.”
Jade Nixon: “Durham, Washington, MetroCentre, Team Valley, also a line from South Shields directly to Sunderland to stop all the changing malarkey at Pelaw.”
Stephanie Ford: “Get both lines to go to the airport.”
Andrea Thompson: “Would be nice if it was extended up Marsden way. We have to get a bus to access the Metro at all.”
Linda Johnson: “Harton, The Nook, Marsden or Horsley Hill.”
Caroline Atkinson-McCann: “Running along Grangetown though Ryhope and up to Doxford Park. Never understood why they built a huge office and call centre space with probably the worst public transport links.”
Mick Reid: “North side of Sunderland from Washington to Town End Farm, Redhouse estates then Southwick all cut off at moment.”