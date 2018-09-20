Where you can fly to from Newcastle on easyJet next year: Airline announces spring 2019 schedule with 1,800 flights on sale

Passengers can choose from a host of travel destinations after airline easyJet released tickets for more than 1,800 flights

The airline says 310,764 low-fare seats are now on sale for spring 2019, with flights and routes available for passengers to book now.

EasyJet has bases across 11 UK airports and currently has over 1000 routes on sale to destinations across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa– 495 of which touch the UK.

Customers can look forward to a number of routes to destinations such as:

Newcastle to Bristol from £23.16

Newcastle to Belfast from £23.16

Newcastle to Malta from £34.27

Newcastle to Palma from £25.18

Newcastle to Faro from £28.21

Fares per person, one way, based on two people travelling on the same booking.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “We’re pleased to be putting Spring 2019 flights from Newcastle Airport on sale for our passengers today, allowing them to book early and take advantage of our lowest fares to cities and beaches across Europe.

“As the largest airline at Newcastle Airport we have carried over 18.7 million passengers since we launched our first flights over 15 years ago and we continue to be committed to connecting Newcastle with the UK and Europe.”