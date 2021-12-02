When are Go North East buses running across Christmas and New Year? Transport company start to release details of festive schedule

Go North East have started to announce their schedule across Christmas and New Year, with many services being restricted across the final two weeks of the year.

Whether residents and travellers are seeing family, doing some last minute Christmas shopping or heading to one of the many festive events across the region, Go North East are looking to keep Tyne and Wear and beyond running.

Regular bus times will be running up to and including December 23 before the rescheduled timetable takes hold, running until January 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Lane Interchange in Sunderland.

Christmas Eve will see the company run a regular Sunday timetable until the evening, when the majority of last departures will run between 6pm and 7pm. Anyone looking for specific times are being told to visit the company’s website for further information.

Christmas Day will see no service whatsoever across the system while a full Boxing Day schedule is set to be announced soon. Prominent routes including the 20 Durham to South Shields service which runs through Sunderland is set to be affected, alongside plenty more.

The full December 26 schedule is yet to be released.

Buses will run to Sunday timetables across the region on December 27 and 28 with the exception of the 59, which will not be in operation, and the 6 service, which will run to a special timetable which can be found online on its run through County Durham.

Services pick up again on December 29 when Saturday services will be in action, with the exception of the Sainsbury’s S2 service which is set to return to regular weekday timetables to the west of Washington. This is set to continue into December 30 before New Years Eve sees further changes.

On December 31, Go North East’s Sunday timetable will be reintroduced with final services starting between 6pm and 7pm. Any specific information can be found on the provider’s website.