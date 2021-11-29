Westbound A690 closed at Houghton Cut due to ice
One of Wearside’s busiest commuter routes is closed this morning as road crews work to clear the surfaceof ice and snow.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:18 am
The westbound A690 Durham Road is closed at the bottom of Houghton Cut, causing delays for drivers travelling heading from Sunderland to Durham and the A1M.
The North East Traffic Live Twitter feed said the carriageway would remain closed this morning, Monday, November 29, while the road is being cleared and gritted.
Traffic is being diverted at the Houghton sliproad.