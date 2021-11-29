The westbound A690 Durham Road is closed at the bottom of Houghton Cut, causing delays for drivers travelling heading from Sunderland to Durham and the A1M.

The North East Traffic Live Twitter feed said the carriageway would remain closed this morning, Monday, November 29, while the road is being cleared and gritted.

Traffic is being diverted at the Houghton sliproad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.