Westbound A690 closed at Houghton Cut due to ice

One of Wearside’s busiest commuter routes is closed this morning as road crews work to clear the surfaceof ice and snow.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:18 am

The westbound A690 Durham Road is closed at the bottom of Houghton Cut, causing delays for drivers travelling heading from Sunderland to Durham and the A1M.

The North East Traffic Live Twitter feed said the carriageway would remain closed this morning, Monday, November 29, while the road is being cleared and gritted.

Traffic is being diverted at the Houghton sliproad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

A North East Live Traffic CCTV image showing the closure in place
WearsideTrafficSunderlandDurhamTwitter