Westbound A690 closed at Houghton Cut after oil spill

One of Wearside’s busiest commuter routes has been closed today as road crews work to clear the surface of spilled oil.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 29th November 2021, 1:17 pm

The westbound A690 Durham Road has been closed at the bottom of Houghton Cut, causing delays for drivers travelling heading from Sunderland to Durham and the A1M.

Traffic was being diverted at the Houghton sliproad.

It was initially reported the closure was a result of bad weather overnight but in fact, the road has been shut while crews deal with the aftermath of a road accident last night.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 9pm yesterday (Sunday) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A690 Houghton Cut westbound near the junction with Hillside Way.

“Emergency services attended but thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

“However, oil from the vehicle involved had spread onto the carriageway. The road subsequently remains closed as the carriageway is made safe.”

A North East Live Traffic CCTV image showing the closure in place

