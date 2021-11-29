The westbound A690 Durham Road has been closed at the bottom of Houghton Cut, causing delays for drivers travelling heading from Sunderland to Durham and the A1M.

Traffic was being diverted at the Houghton sliproad.

It was initially reported the closure was a result of bad weather overnight but in fact, the road has been shut while crews deal with the aftermath of a road accident last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 9pm yesterday (Sunday) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A690 Houghton Cut westbound near the junction with Hillside Way.

“Emergency services attended but thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

“However, oil from the vehicle involved had spread onto the carriageway. The road subsequently remains closed as the carriageway is made safe.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

A North East Live Traffic CCTV image showing the closure in place

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.