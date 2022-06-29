Watch as section of Fawcett Street sealed off after bus collision in Sunderland city centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred earlier this morning but luckily, no passengers were on board and no injuries were reported.

The bus and path are currently cordoned off while the incident is dealt with.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.20am today (Wednesday), we received a report of a bus colliding with bollards on Fawcett Street.

Bus crash on Fawcett Street, Sunderland

“No passengers were on the bus and no injuries were reported.”

