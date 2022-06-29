Loading...

Watch as section of Fawcett Street sealed off after bus collision in Sunderland city centre

A bus travelling down Fawcett Street in Sunderland collided with bollards on Wednesday (June 29) but fortunately no passengers were on board.

By Sam Johnson
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 10:34 am

The incident occurred earlier this morning but luckily, no passengers were on board and no injuries were reported.

The bus and path are currently cordoned off while the incident is dealt with.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.20am today (Wednesday), we received a report of a bus colliding with bollards on Fawcett Street.

Bus crash on Fawcett Street, Sunderland

“No passengers were on the bus and no injuries were reported.”

