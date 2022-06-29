Watch as section of Fawcett Street sealed off after bus collision in Sunderland city centre

The incident occurred earlier this morning but luckily, no passengers were on board and no injuries were reported.
The bus and path are currently cordoned off while the incident is dealt with.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.20am today (Wednesday), we received a report of a bus colliding with bollards on Fawcett Street.
Most Popular
-
1
Firefighters tackle blaze in seven storey building
-
2
Suspect arrested as woman taken to hospital with cheek and head injuries after Sunderland assault
-
3
Speeding, no insurance and breach of a court order – the latest Sunderland court cases
-
4
Major delays as northbound A19 crash causes five-mile tailback in Sunderland
-
5
Jailbird told to keep away from Seaburn Morrisons after attacking female supermarket worker
“No passengers were on the bus and no injuries were reported.”