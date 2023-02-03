News you can trust since 1873
Warning to passengers as Grand Central cancels 9.54am service from Sunderland to London

Train operator Grand Central has cancelled one of its services from Sunderland and Hartlepool to London today.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The train firm Tweeted this morning, Friday, February 3, that the 9.54am service from Sunderland – which is due to depart from Hartlepool at 10.19am and arrive in King’s Cross at 1.54pm – has been withdrawn.

Tickets will be accepted on the services which leave Sunderland at 8.53am and 12.30pm or passengers can take the Metro to Central Station and catch the 10.55am Lumo service to King’s Cross.

Grand Central has cancelled a service this morning
