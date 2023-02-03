Warning to passengers as Grand Central cancels 9.54am service from Sunderland to London
Train operator Grand Central has cancelled one of its services from Sunderland and Hartlepool to London today.
By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
The train firm Tweeted this morning, Friday, February 3, that the 9.54am service from Sunderland – which is due to depart from Hartlepool at 10.19am and arrive in King’s Cross at 1.54pm – has been withdrawn.
Tickets will be accepted on the services which leave Sunderland at 8.53am and 12.30pm or passengers can take the Metro to Central Station and catch the 10.55am Lumo service to King’s Cross.