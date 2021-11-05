Drivers are being warned that the west bridge on the Nissan Interchange over the A1231 will be closed for resurfacing and inspection works this Sunday, November 7.

The closure means drivers will be unable to reach the Nissan plant and its surrounding factories from Teal Farm and Fatfield.

Works are due to start from 7am and the bridge is anticipated to remain closed until later the same day.A diversion will be in place.

