Warning of delays across Metro network after two services are cancelled

Metro commuters are being urged to leave extra travel time this morning, with delays across the network.

By Kevin Clark
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 8:09am

The service has Tweeted that two services have been cancelled today, Tuesday, January 31, due to a lack of available trains.

Services are still operating on all lines and to all destinations, but the withdrawal is causing knock-on delays across the entire network.

Travellers are being warned that they may have to wait longer than normal for their service and trains may be busier than usual.

There are delays across the Metro network today
