Following days of disruption over the last few weeks and months, rail workers are heading back to the picket line in November with three days of strikes announced by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

The action, which is being forced by rail workers as part of a row over job security, pay and working conditions, follows the largest rail strikes in 30 years over the summer with train journeys cancelled across the country in June and July. Strikes are being called due to Network Rail reversing their pay offer during negotiations.

Here’s everything you need to know ...

UK November train strikes: When are the next RMT strikes and how will industrial action impact Sunderland and the Metro? (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

When are the next train strikes?

The next rail strike has been planned over three days on Thursday, November 5, Monday, November 7, and Wednesday, November 9. These are all being organised by the RMT and will impact lines and services operated by Network Rail.

The third day of strikes was moved from Thursday, November 3, due to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Day on the same day.

Will the Tyne and Wear Metro be impacted by the rail strikes?

Much like previous industrial action, the confirmed upcoming strikes will impact the Tyne and Wear Metro. Despite this, the impacted days are only set to hit one part of the system.

This will be between Pelaw and South Hylton, impacting Boldon and Sunderland as the branch is jointly used by Network Rail and the Tyne and Wear Metro with RMT members servicing Network Rail lines.

Why are rail workers striking?

As part of their statement announcing the three days of strikes, the RMT explained that they have been in talks with Network Rail.

The union said: “Following intense negotiations with RMT, there was an agreement where the company would commit to an improved offer on pay and working towards a negotiated settlement. However, in a dramatic U-turn, Network Rail bosses reneged on their promises of an improved pay offer and sought to impose job cuts, more unsocial hours and detrimental changes to rosters.”