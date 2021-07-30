Tyne and Wear Metro trains now running between South Hylton and Pelaw following a ‘police incident’
Tyne and Wear Metro have confirmed that trains are now once again running between Pelaw and South Hylton following an early morning incident.
Shortly after 6.30am on Friday, July 30, Tyne and Wear Metro reported to passengers that trains had been suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton due to a “police incident” in the St Peter’s area of Sunderland
According to the Northern Assist Twitter account, services were suspended due to a vulnerable person being near to the train line.
It meant that replacement bus services had to be in operation for affected passengers.
Tyne and Wear Metro have now tweeted to say that trains are now operating again, although passengers should expect delays heading towards Sunderland and Newcastle.
The tweet said: “Trains are now running again between Pelaw and South Hylton, subject to delays in both directions.
“This is due to an earlier police incident."
The British Transport Police have been contacted for a comment.