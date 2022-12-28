Tyne and Wear Metro: Advice for passengers ahead of new fare cap on January 2

The new fare cap, which is being introduced on January 2, will cap single journeys at £2, and all-day travel at £4, for customers on the PAYG product.

Nexus is introducing the fare cap to help people with the cost of living, and match an equivalent offer on the local bus network, since the Government confirmed that all bus journeys in England would be capped at that level between January and March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “If you don’t want to pay more for Metro travel in 2023 then it’s really easy – switch to Pop Pay As You Go, or get the Google Pay option if you’re on an Android smartphone.

The fayre cap will be introduced from January 2.

“We strongly encourage customers to think about making the switch to ensure that they take advantage of the biggest savings we have on offer.

“From January 2 all single journeys on pay as you go will be capped £2, and all-day travel will be capped at £4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All you need to do is download the Google Pay app or apply for a Pop card on the Nexus website to enjoy the benefits of the fare cap.”

The £2 cap will give an adult with a Pop smartcard savings of up to 38% on a single journey, with an all-zone single ticket currently costing £3.25 om Pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The daily cap on all-zone travel will come down by 85p, from £4.85 currently.

The £2 cap will also apply to young people with a Pop 19-21 card and to bus services that are contracted by Nexus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Switching to Pop Pay As You go is free and can be done online at www.buyandapply.nexus.org.uk

The new discounts will not apply to those buying paper tickets from Metro ticket machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad