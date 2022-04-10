Trains for Sunderland and Hartlepool affected following 'incident' near Stockton

According to National Rail, disruption on routes passing through Teesside is expected to continue until at least 2pm today (Sunday, April 10).

In a social media post, the organisation warned that although emergency services have finished dealing with the incident and lines have now reopened, trains passing through Hartlepool may be cancelled or “delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised whilst services recover”.

Further information on the National Rail Inquiries website suggested the route between Sunderland and London Kings Cross could also be affected, as well as trains to Whitby, Nunthorpe, Carlisle and Darlington.

Passengers are advised to check the National Rail Inquiries Travel Planner before travelling.