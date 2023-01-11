News you can trust since 1873
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Two vehicle collision on A194 which caused delays for motorists on South Tyneside has now cleared

A two vehicle collision in Jarrow between a car and HGV has now cleared.

By Neil Fatkin
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 9:15am

The incident happened this morning (Wednesday, January 11) at around 7.40am on the A194 Leam Lane, westbound carriageway close to the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout.

The collision resulted in one lane being closed.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two vehicle collision involving a HGV and a car on the A194. Nobody was injured in the collision.

“The area remains congested at this time.”

An updated social media post from North East Live Traffic added: “On the A194 Leam Lane the vehicles involved in an earlier collision on the westbound carriageway near the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout have now moved on. Traffic still remains fairly heavy in the area.

The A194 westbound carriageway near the Lindisfarne Roundabout. Photograph: Google
