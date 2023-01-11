The incident happened this morning (Wednesday, January 11) at around 7.40am on the A194 Leam Lane, westbound carriageway close to the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout.

The collision resulted in one lane being closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two vehicle collision involving a HGV and a car on the A194. Nobody was injured in the collision.

“The area remains congested at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An updated social media post from North East Live Traffic added: “On the A194 Leam Lane the vehicles involved in an earlier collision on the westbound carriageway near the A19 Lindisfarne roundabout have now moved on. Traffic still remains fairly heavy in the area.