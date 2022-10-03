Traffic Update: Road reopens after diesel spillage on Sunderland Highway resulted in closure
The A1231 in Washington has reopened after being closed earlier this afternoon (October 3) by the police due to a diesel spillage.
The incident which caused the spillage took place at around 2pm.
An earlier statement from Northumbria Police said: “We received a report of a diesel spillage on the A1231 in Sunderland on the approach to the A182 Galleries Roundabout.
“The road was closed.”
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were sent to help clean-up the spill.
A spokesman said: “The incident resulted in around 10 litres of diesel being spilled from a van and we were called to help with the clear up operation.”
An earlier statement on social media from North East Live Traffic said: “On the A1231 Sunderland Highway, there are westbound delays on the approach to the A182 Galleries roundabout due to a diesel spillage and cleansing works.”
However, following the road reopening the most recent tweet said: “Previous congestion on A1231 Sunderland Highway, westbound from the A19 to A182 Washington Highway has now cleared.”