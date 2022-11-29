TRAFFIC UPDATE: Person taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Sunderland
One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in the Pallion area of the city.
The collision happened at around 2.36pm this afternoon (Tuesday, November 29).
A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call this afternoon to reports of a road traffic incident on St. Luke's Road, Sunderland. We dispatched one ambulance crew, and received support from our colleagues at Northumbria Police and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.
"We transported one patient to the Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."
A statement from Northumbria Police added: “At about 2.40pm today we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on St Luke’s Road in Sunderland.”