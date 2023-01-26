TRAFFIC UPDATE: Person taken to hospital as A19 reopens near Sunderland following two vehicle collision

The collision happened this afternoon (Thursday, January 16) at around 12.21pm close to the A690 turn off.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 12.21pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic incident on the A19 southbound slip road with the A690. We dispatched one ambulance crew and received support from our colleagues at St Johns Ambulance. One patient was taken to the Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."

Pictures of the scene showed police officers also in attendance with a recovery vehicle removing those vehicles involved in the collision. Long tail backs could be seen with a diversion in place.

Following the incident a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.25pm today (Thursday January 26) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound at the junction with the A690 in Sunderland.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

The road is now reported to have been reopened.

The A19 southbound closed close to the A690 turn off.

Traffic queuing on the A19 southbound.

Recovery vehicles removing the vehicles involved in the collision.