The collision is reported to have taken place between the A167 turn off for Washington and Birtley and the junction with the A692.

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A1(M) northbound at 2.10pm this afternoon (May 28). We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported one patient to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment."

An initial social media post from National Highways North East said: “Traffic is held following a collision. Northumbria Police and the Ambulance Service have just left scene. We're hoping to get a lane open soon. Updates to follow.”

They have since confirmed that “all lanes are now open” with delays of less than 10 minutes.