TRAFFIC UPDATE: One person taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital after three-vehicle collision on A19

The collision took place today (Wednesday, January 4) on the Southbound carriageway near Murton at around 11.30am

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 southbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, and have transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Durham Constabulary also attended the incident and closed lane two of the carriageway.

A Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A19 near Murton, shortly before 11.30am today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One lane of the southbound carriageway was blocked whilst the emergency services attended the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A casualty has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the A19.

The Highway’s Agency North East reported the collision was causing 20 minutes of delays and two miles of congestion for motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad