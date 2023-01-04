News you can trust since 1873
TRAFFIC UPDATE: One person taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital after three-vehicle collision on A19

One person has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on the A19

By Neil Fatkin
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 2:26pm

The collision took place today (Wednesday, January 4) on the Southbound carriageway near Murton at around 11.30am

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 southbound.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and a clinical team leader, and have transported one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Durham Constabulary also attended the incident and closed lane two of the carriageway.

A Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A19 near Murton, shortly before 11.30am today.

“One lane of the southbound carriageway was blocked whilst the emergency services attended the scene.”

A casualty has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the A19.

The Highway’s Agency North East reported the collision was causing 20 minutes of delays and two miles of congestion for motorists.

However an updated social media post said: “All lanes are now open on the A19 southbound between A1018 and A182 near Murton in County Durham following a multi-vehicle collision.”