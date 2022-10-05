TRAFFIC UPDATE: Drivers warned as emergency services close A19 northbound near Easington after collision

The A19 northbound between the A1086 and the A182 has been closed following a collision between two lorries this morning, Wednesday, October 5.

Emergency services are reportedly at the scene.

The incident caused five miles of congestion earlier this morning.

National Highways North East tweeted: “The #A19 northbound between #A1086 and #A182 near #Easington is now CLOSED due to a collision.

“Emergency services are currently on scene.”

Road users are advised to follow diversions via the A182 which leads directly onto the B1283 where drivers can rejoin the A19 by following the B1285.

Durham Constabulary have been contacted for a further update.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the A19.

The A19 northbound was closed this morning.