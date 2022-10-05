TRAFFIC UPDATE: Drivers warned as A19 northbound near Easington remains closed after two vehicle collision
Drivers are being warned of two miles of congestion after emergency services attended an incident on the A19 northbound near Easington following reports of a collision between two lorries.
The A19 northbound between the A1086 and the A182 has been closed following a collision between two lorries at 7.50am this morning, Wednesday, October 5.
Emergency services attended the scene and both lorry’s involved are currently being recovered.
Officers say nobody was injured in the incident.
The incident has caused two miles of congestion with delays of approximately 20 minutes.
National Highways North East tweeted: “The #A19 northbound between #A1086 and #A182 near #Easington is now CLOSED due to a collision.
“Emergency services are currently on scene.”
Road users are advised to follow diversions via the A182 which leads directly onto the B1283 where drivers can rejoin the A19 by following the B1285.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called at 7.50am this morning (October 5) to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A19, northbound near Easington.
“Thankfully nobody was injured in the incident and both lorry’s involved are currently being recovered.”