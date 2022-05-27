TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopened following four car collision on A19 northbound near Seaham

Police were called at 7.30am this morning (Friday, May 27) to reports of a four vehicle collision of the A19 near Seaham.
One lane on the A19 northbound between the A1018/B1404 and A690 was closed but has since reopened.
Officers say the incident involved a Fiat 500, Hyundai I20, Toyota C-HR and a Hyundai sports and no one was injured.
Durham Constabulary attended the scene before Northumbria Police officers arrived shortly after.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.45am today (Friday), police received a report from Durham Constabulary of a collision on the A19 near Seaham.
“It was reported that four cars had been involved but no one had been injured.
“The road was partially blocked while the vehicles were recovered but has since fully opened and traffic is moving freely.”