The delays were due to a reported overturned vehicle shortly after midday between the turn-off for Newton Aycliffe and Bradbury Interchange.

An updated social media post from National Highways North East said: “All lanes are now open. Thanks for your patience have a safe onward journey.”

An earlier social media post had said: “One lane is closed on the A1M in County Durham on the northbound carriageway between Junction 59 and Junction 60 due to a collision.

All lanes have now reopened on the A1(M) northbound following earlier reports of an overturned vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Durham Constabulary are on the scene.”

A social media post from North East Traffic News reported at the time that this was due to an “overturned vehicle”.