TRAFFIC UPDATE: A19 reopened after earlier closure due to police incident
The A19 has reopened after an earlier closure due to a police incident.
The road had been closed this morning (August 22) between the the Dalton Park turnoff and A182 turnoff for Cold Hesledon.
However a statement posted on social media by Durham Constabulary has since said: “The A19 has now reopened in both directions following a closure earlier this morning while we dealt with a police incident. Thanks to everyone for your patience.”
Confirming the earlier closure, a statement from Durham Constabulary had said: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident on the A19. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route while we deal with the incident.”
North East Live Traffic were also reporting that the A690 Durham Road slip road onto the A19 had been closed southbound to reduce any further congestion.