TRAFFIC UPDATE: A1231 now clear after two vehicle collision near Washington Galleries

Police received a report of a two vehicle collision on the A1231 in Washington earlier this morning, July 25.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 25th July 2022, 8:54 am
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 11:18 am

Officers received a report of a collision on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland just after the A182 shortly before 7.20am this morning, July, 25.

It was reported that two vehicles had collided causing damage.

The incident caused tailbacks towards the A182 near the Washington Galleries which have since cleared and no injuries were reported.

The A1231 near Washington Galleries.
SunderlandNorthumbria Police