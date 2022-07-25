TRAFFIC UPDATE: A1231 now clear after two vehicle collision near Washington Galleries

Officers received a report of a collision on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland just after the A182 shortly before 7.20am this morning, July, 25.
It was reported that two vehicles had collided causing damage.
The incident caused tailbacks towards the A182 near the Washington Galleries which have since cleared and no injuries were reported.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.20am today (Monday), received a report of a collision on the A1231 eastbound just after the A182.
“It was reported that two vehicles had collided causing damage. No injuries were reported and the road has since been cleared.”