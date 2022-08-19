TRAFFIC NEWS: Wide loads to travel through Sunderland city centre - here is when and which roads are affected

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes or to leave extra time for their journeys as the ‘abnormal loads’ of up to 114ft long and 6.1 metres (20ft) wide are moved through the heart of the city between 9.30am and 3pm on Monday, August 22.

The lorries will be carrying crane sections which are being moved from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford to the port to be exported.

It is the second time in a month that slow moving lorries have transported crane parts from the plant to the port.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lorries will travel under police escort and are due to set off after 9.30am and to arrive before 3pm to avoid peak times.

Drivers are being warned they may face delays as the sections are transported along Farringdon Row, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Dynamic City Coun Kevin Johnston said the move had been timed to minimise disruption on the city centre’s roads but thanked drivers in advance for their patience: "It is impressive to see this example of goods manufactured here in Sunderland moving to the Port of Sunderland as they prepare to be exported.

Ones of the cranes transported though the streets of Sunderland City centre last month

"The movement has been programmed to cause minimal disruption, and we appreciate road users’ patience while these abnormal loads are transported to the port."

This will be the second time in a matter of weeks that cranes have transported though the city centre