TRAFFIC NEWS: Why Sunderland drivers can expect delays as fleet of large HGVs passes through city centre

The lorries will be travelling through the city centre on Monday, July 25, from 9.30am-3pm as crane sections are moved from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford to the port to be exported.

The loads, which are are up to 35 metres (114ft) long and up to 6.1 metres (20ft) wide, will be accompanied by police escorts and aim to avoid peak journey times.

However, drivers are warned that they may face delays in the city centre during these times as the sections are transported along Farringdon Row, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East.

A fleet of HGVs will be heading through Sunderland city centre.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, Councillor Kevin Johnston, said: "While the movement of these cranes may cause some delays on city centre roads, it is impressive to see this example of goods manufactured here in Sunderland moving to the Port of Sunderland as they prepare to be exported.