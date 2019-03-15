TRAFFIC NEWS: Sunderland's North Bridge Street to open to two-way traffic on Monday

Sunderland's North Bridge Street is set to open to all two-way traffic on Monday after the morning peak period.

Sunderland City Council said temporary road markings have been laid along North Bridge Street before it opens to all vehicles.

It added: "To reduce driver confusion and any potential traffic issues, the phased opening is being programmed by council highway staff through late-morning and early afternoon.

"Final resurfacing works for North Bridge Street and Dame Dorothy Street are being prepared for April to complete the Northern Gateway project.

"Monday’s opening of North Bridge Street for two-way traffic will lessen flows at the junction of Church Street North and Dame Dorothy Street. This will allow its junction improvements to be completed."

Coun Amy Wilson, the City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: "This Northern Gateway is all about smoothing and improving access into and out of the city centre.

"As a council, we’re absolutely committed to maintaining and investing in all of our city’s highways network.

"In recent years, the council has completed major works for St Mary’s Boulevard, at the Wheatsheaf Junction, improvements to the A19 junctions and, of course, the Northern Spire and its approach roads.

"The next major highways improvements will be the continuous dual-carriageway from the south of the Northern Spire into the city centre.

"We’re nearly there now with the Northern Gateway project and the end of winter means resurfacing works can now be programmed.

"Works such as the Northern Gateway not only improve journey times and our infrastructure, they help attract more private sector investment."