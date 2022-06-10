Loading...

TRAFFIC NEWS: Emergency services called to A19 near Testos roundabout after collision between lorry and car

One lane on A19 northbound had to be closed after a collision on Friday.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 10th June 2022, 3:55 pm

The incident, involving a lorry and a car, happened at around 12.20pm on Friday (June 10) at junction A1290, just before Testos roundabout.

Emergency services attended the scene and one lane was closed while the road was cleared.

Northumbria Police have said no serious injuries have been reported.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 12.20pm today (Friday) police received a report of a collision involving a lorry and a car on the A19 northbound at junction A1290 just before the Testos roundabout in West Boldon.

“Emergency services attended the scene but thankfully nobody was believed to have been seriously injured. One lane was closed while the road was cleared.”

