TRAFFIC NEWS: Delays for drivers as overturned vehicle partially blocks A19 in Sunderland

North East Live Traffic Tweeted shortly before 9am today, Friday, March 11, that there are delays on the southbound carriageway and that one lane is closed on approach to the exit for the junction with the A1231 Wessington Way at the Hylton Grange roundabout.

Traffic officers from Northumbria Police are on the scene but drivers are being urged to find an alternative route until the carriageway has been cleared and fully reopened.

A police spokesperson today confirmed that officers had attended a singe vehicle crash but said that no-one had been badly injured in the incident and efforts were under way to reopen the road fully as quickly as possible.

“At 8.35am today (Friday) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the A19 southbound close to the A1231 junction in Sunderland,” he said

“Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.”

The southbound A19 is partially blocked on the approach to the A1231